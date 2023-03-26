Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is seeking volunteers for their Great Community Clean-up on April 29.
The Great Community Clean-up will have volunteers cleaning up illegal dumpsites, removing invasive weeds, picking up litter, and beautifying community neighborhoods and public lands on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 8 am –12 noon.
This year’s 26 cleanup sites are located throughout the Truckee Meadows. Site locations can be found at ktmb.org/volunteer.
This event is made possible by the generosity and hard work of volunteers who come to help their community for the day.
Last year, over 900 volunteers removed over 35 tons of litter, illegally dumped trash, and invasive weeds! This year KTMB has more site locations and new partners stepping in to support the community effort.
KTMB will provide a picnic following the clean-up event.
“By connecting and involving our community to issues like litter and illegal dumping, all of us work collaboratively to make an immediate impact with the goal of enacting a positive long-term change in public spaces. Coupled with the important resources and education we also offer, such as KTMB’s Recycling Guide, classroom and business education about our watershed, waste reduction, and noxious and invasive weeds, we hope to encourage folks to live a sustainable lifestyle.” says Mark Cameron, KTMB’s Executive Director.
Volunteer sign-ups are now open on the KTMB website at ktmb.org/volunteer.
(Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful)