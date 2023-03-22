KTMB is looking for volunteers to help cleanup illegal dumpsites, remove invasive weeds and pick up litter in communities and on public lands during its annual Great Community Clean-up on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 8 am –12 noon.
This year’s 26 cleanup sites are located throughout the Truckee Meadows.
Last year, over 900 volunteers removed over 35 tons of litter, illegally dumped trash, and invasive weeds.
Volunteer sign-ups are now open on the KTMB website.
KTMB is seeking volunteer Project Leaders for the Great Community Clean-up. Project Leaders serve as a main point of contact for KTMB at project sites and help oversee volunteer activities.
More information about becoming a Project Leader is also available at ktmb.org/volunteer.
(KTMB contributed to this report.)