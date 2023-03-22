KTMB Cleanup Volunteers

Community cleanup volunteers (Courtesy, KTMB)

KTMB is looking for volunteers to help cleanup illegal dumpsites, remove invasive weeds and pick up litter in communities and on public lands during its annual Great Community Clean-up on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 8 am –12 noon.

This year’s 26 cleanup sites are located throughout the Truckee Meadows. 

Last year, over 900 volunteers removed over 35 tons of litter, illegally dumped trash, and invasive weeds. 

Volunteer sign-ups are now open on the KTMB website. 

KTMB is seeking volunteer Project Leaders for the Great Community Clean-up. Project Leaders serve as a main point of contact for KTMB at project sites and help oversee volunteer activities.

More information about becoming a Project Leader is also available at ktmb.org/volunteer.

(KTMB contributed to this report.)

