KTVN is no longer available to FUBO customers after 2pm on Monday, January 30th, 2023. CBS-Paramount Global, who handles all of the local network affiliates streaming rights, has been in negotiations with FUBO for a new carriage agreement.
Unfortunately, those negotiations have not resulted in fair economic terms for KTVN. KTVN will continue to consider any new, fair terms brought forth by CBS but we cannot predict when our award-winning news, weather, and sports programming will again be available to FUBO customers.
We encourage you to contact CBS to voice your concerns. CBS can be reached by: @cbs or @paramountco on Twitter or by calling 212-975-4321 and asking for Paramount Global to remedy the situation by offering its local affiliates fair terms.
KTVN, 2 News and CBS programming will continue to be available for free with use of an off air antenna where the signal is available as well as through DirecTV, Charter Spectrum, UVerse, CC Communications in Fallon and various other cable systems serving our area.
It is also available through streaming via Paramount Plus, HULU Live, DIRECTV STREAM, and You Tube TV.