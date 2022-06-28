KTVN's broadcast translator in Silver Springs is down.
The outage prevents those who receive the KTVN broadcast signal over the air with an antenna from that translator from being able to see the channel.
This outage impacts viewers in Silver Springs and rural Lyon County, as well as parts of Fernley and Fallon.
KTVN's engineers will work to repair the translator and restore service to that area as quickly as possible.
KTVN, 2 News and CBS programming are available through a variety of other methods, including streaming at 2News.com and Paramount+.
KTVN apologizes for the inconvenience to those impacted by this outage.