KTVN is experiencing an outage with the broadcast translator in Silver Springs. This translator serves Silver Springs, Fernley, rural Lyon County and parts of Fallon with KTVN’s broadcast signal.
Due to the nature of the equipment failure, this outage could last for a couple of weeks while the problem is diagnosed and repaired.
KTVN apologizes for the inconvenience this causes for those who rely on this broadcast signal for programming.
KTVN, 2 News and CBS programming are available through a variety of other methods, including streaming at 2News.com and Paramount+, as well as other live streaming, cable and satellite providers.