The Lahaina Fire on Maui is finally 100% contained after burning more than 2,100 acres since August 8th.
Authorities have said at least 115 people died in the fire - the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in more than a century.
Initially more than 1,000 people were believed unaccounted for based on family, friends or acquaintances reporting them as missing.
According to the governor, there are 41 people still reported missing after the devastating fires, but a list compiled by the FBI and the Red Cross has the names of 385 people who are still unaccounted for.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but it's possible powerlines from downed utility poles ignited the blaze. Maui County has sued Hawaiian Electric, the electrical utility for the island.
The utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire early on Aug. 8 but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby.
Lahaina has deep significance in Hawaiian history as the one-time capital of former Hawaiian kingdom and as the home to high-ranking chiefs for centuries. In recent decades, the town became popular with tourists, who ate at its oceanfront restaurants and marveled at a majestic 150-year-old banyan tree.
Half the town’s 12,000 residents are now living in hotels and short-term vacation rentals. The Environmental Protection Agency is leading an effort to clean hazardous waste left in a burn zone stretching across some 5 square miles (13 square kilometers).
Reconstruction is expected to take years and cost billions.
Meanwhile, the Olinda Fire is 90% contained at just over 1,000 acres - and the Kula Fire is 95% contained at 200 acres.
