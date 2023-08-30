On Wednesday morning, the body of a missing swimmer was found by the Churchill County Sheriff's Office, Churchill County Search and Rescue, and the Fallon/Churchill Fire Department Dive team at Lake Lahontan.
The day before, August 29, members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and Churchill County Search and Rescue responded to Lahontan State Recreation Area to assist State Park Rangers in searching for a missing swimmer.
Members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and Churchill County Search and Rescue began the painstaking task of searching an area near beach 30 where the missing swimmer had last been observed swimming towards the shoreline.
Sonar technology showed an object of interest that did not match the surroundings and other images visible on the sonar readout.
Members of the Fallon/Churchill Fire Department Dive Team were requested.
This team of divers responded but were unable to locate the subject as the current and waves were pushing them and the boat off course.
Shortly after dark the search was suspended until the next morning when visibility was restored, and the winds were calmer.
On Wednesday morning, they tried again and after a short time the dive team found the missing swimmer near the lake's bottom.
The swimmer has been identified as a Eureka County, Nevada resident.
The Churchill County Sheriff's Office is not releasing further details at this time out of respect for the grieving family.
(The Churchill County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)