In recognition of National Community Wildfire Preparedness Day on May 6, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) is encouraging people and organizations everywhere to come together to take action, raise awareness, and reduce wildfire risks.
The TFFT is stressing the importance of wildfire preparedness throughout the year to continue protecting communities and Lake Tahoe’s environment from the increasing risk of wildfire. Lake Tahoe has seen firsthand how important it is to be vigilant, be prepared for evacuation, and work together to create defensible space and thin overstocked forests.
“After decades of fire suppression, the Tahoe Basin’s forests are overstocked and highly vulnerable to insects, disease and catastrophic wildfire,” said TFFT Incident Commander and North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District Chief Isaac Powning. “We rely on firefighters, land managers, and the public to all work together to protect our communities and ecosystem from damaging wildfires.”
In 2022, TFFT partners reduced fuels on more than 2,500 acres and completed a record 7,962 inspections to help property owners create defensible space around homes and businesses.
Along with TFFT’s work, the community has a critical role in wildfire preparedness. Next Saturday, May 13, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue will host the 6th annual Wildfire Safety Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Tahoe Middle School, 2940 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. The Wildfire Safety Expo is a fun, free, community event to provide information on how to be fire-safe during this upcoming wildfire season.
And on May 23, North Shore fire agencies will host a community wildfire preparedness workshop from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Lake Tahoe Event Center, 8313 N. Lake Blvd., Kings Beach, Calif. The event will educate, inspire, and build fire-adapted communities and Firewise neighborhoods in the North Tahoe Region. Sign up here to attend or visit tinyurl.com/wildfireworkshop.
The TFFT is also urgently requesting public feedback on the Lake Tahoe Basin Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) survey. These plans help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires and increase the resilience of communities to natural disasters.
To complete the quick survey, visit arcg.is/8zKGr0.
(Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team)