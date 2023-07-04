Lake Tahoe Community College's 48th graduation ceremony last Friday, June 30th, marked a number of firsts.
Those firsts included California Community Colleges' first Latina chancellor as keynote speaker, the school's first graduates from its forestry program and the college's first in-person commencement attendance by its Rising Scholars Program graduates, which consists of incarcerated students who have historically been unable to attend.
Roughly 226 students walked across the stage, collecting Associate of Arts degrees, while 47 earned Foundational Skills Certificates and Certificates of Achievement and 15 cadets graduated from the college's Lake Tahoe Basin Fire Academy.