The Lake Tahoe Unified School District says they are planning on having a regular school day for Monday, March 13, but some bus routes will be affected due to snow accumulation.
Below are the current areas which are inaccessible for buses and the alternate stops:
- Atrori & Mandan: please go to Pioneer & Mandan
- Sonora & Aspen: please go to Wildwood & Aspen
- Sonora & Spruce: please go to Wildwood & Spruce
The school district says it will announce any additional changes if needed.
We will add school delays or cancellations to this story if any are announced.