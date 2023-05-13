Andelin Family Farm is looking for a lamb that was stolen from one of their pastures on May 11, 2023.
The lamb has prominent markings, including one black ear and "lipstick" around her mouth.
The baby was stolen from a pasture near the east border of the farm, off of Oppio Dr. She was with her mother and other moms with their babies.
Andelin Family Farm says there were visible track marks from a car on the dirt leading up to the property fence, as well as footprints leading into the field.
They ask that if anyone saw anything suspicious in that area that night, to contact them by sending an email to andelinfamilyfarm@gmail.com.