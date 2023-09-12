Starting Wednesday, September 13th drivers will have lane reductions to contend with on portions of I-580 south of Reno.
The Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing lane reductions for small sections of I-580.
Travel will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Mt. Rose Highway and old US-395A. These reductions will be in place on weekdays between September 13th and September 21st.
During most of construction lane reductions will only happen in a single direction at a time. Most southbound lane closures will happen between September 13th and 15th, while most northbound closures will be between September 18th and 21st.
The speed limit in work zones will be 55 miles per hour and drivers should anticipate delays in the area.
The lane reductions will allow crews to perform routine maintenance to prepare bridge anti-icing systems for winter.
As potentially wet, freezing conditions set in, pavement sensors on each bridge automatically activate spray disks embedded within the concrete.
Each recessed disk sprays a potassium acetate anti-icing solution. This solution is further spread by traffic, helping delay and reduce the formation of ice.