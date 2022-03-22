Overnight lane and ramp closures will take place on Interstate 80 in Sparks overnight March 22 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs maintenance of roadway travel time signs.
Tuesday night, March 22
7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Right lane of westbound I-80 closed near Sparks Boulevard.
- Sparks Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-80 closed. Marked detour available.
6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Rock Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-80 closed. Marked detour available.
Sign panels for highway travel time signs will be replaced. The roadside travel time signs provide current travel times for drivers to reach key locations such as off-ramps.
Drivers should anticipate moderate travel delays and are asked to allow extra travel time in the area and to always drive safely through road work zones. The road work schedule is subject to change.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000