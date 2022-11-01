Lane closures will take place beginning Nov. 1 on Pyramid Way in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves a section of the roadway.
Beginning Nov. 1 through November 11, daytime single lane closures will take place between 9 a.m.-5p.m. on southbound Pyramid Way from Greenbrae Drive to Prater Way. Overnight single lane closures will take place between 8 p.m.-5a.m for paving. Atleast one lane will remain open in each direction for travel during construction. The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather.
More than three inches of aging roadway surface will be removed and repaved as a cost-effective way to resurface and preserve the roadway.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)