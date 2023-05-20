Lane closures and travel delays will be in place on U.S. 395 south of Gardnerville May 22 through June as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs roadside erosion.
Lanes will be reduced on U.S. 395 near the State Route 208 intersection (Holbrook Junction) beginning May 22 through late June from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekdays.
NDOT says crews will repair roadside erosion created by heavy winter precipitation and install additional drainage pipes underneath the roadway.
During paving and other major construction, traffic flaggers and pilot cars will alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.
The work schedule is subject to change based on weather.
While most delays while be brief, motorists should anticipate maximum travel delays of up to 30 minutes.
Motorists are reminded to drive safely and follow the direction of all traffic flaggers and signage.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)