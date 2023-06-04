Periodic lane reductions and shifts and intersection closures will take place on sections of State Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) south of Reno beginning June 5 as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches intersection improvements.
Beginning June 5 through fall, lanes will intermittently be reduced and roadside shoulders closed on small sections of Mt. Rose Highway between De Spain Lane and Coyote Rose Lane weekdays from 7a.m. to 4p.m.
Drivers should also anticipate brief future closures of the Mt. Rose Highway entrance to Edmonton Drive, and intermittent lane shifts to access Callahan Road.
Speeds will be reduced to 45mph through work zones.
NDOT will make the following improvements:
- Add concrete median turn islands and eastbound right-hand turn lane on Mt. Rose Highway to Callahan Road.
- Median islands will be reconfigured to provide additional protection for turns between the highway and Edmonton Drive. The new configuration will allow left-hand turns from Edmonton Drive to westbound Mt. Rose Highway.
- A protected 10-foot-wide paved shared use path will be constructed between Thomas Creek Road and Edmonton Drive on the highway’s south side, providing enhanced safety and access for students and others walking and bicycling between nearby residential areas, schools and businesses.
- Roadside lighting will also be installed for enhanced visibility at the Edmonton Drive and Callahan Road intersections.
In recent years, NDOT has gathered public feedback and developed a corridor study to provide a high-level blueprint for additional future improvements to Mt. Rose Highway from the Alternate U.S. 395 intersection to Douglas Fir Drive, as well as Geiger Grade from the Alternate U.S. 395 intersection to the Veterans Parkway roundabout.
Additional future highway improvements could be coordinated between Washoe County, City of Reno, Nevada Highway Patrol, RTC Washoe and others.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000
(Nevada Department of Transportation)