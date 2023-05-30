Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with heavy rain. Extensive street flooding is also possible in urbanized locations. Debris flows possible in and around burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will produce areas of heavy rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours. Soils are already saturated with creeks, streams, and rivers running full due to ongoing snowmelt. It will not take as much rain to cause excessive runoff. Also, heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and debris flows in and around burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you are camping or hiking in flash flood-prone areas, make note of escape routes in case you have to get to quickly get to higher ground. If you come across a flooded roadway, do not attempt to cross it. Turn Around, Don't Drown! &&

...Strong Thunderstorms are Possible This Afternoon and Evening Across Northeast California, the Sierra, and western Nevada... * Shower and thunderstorm development will persist through the afternoon and into the early evening before ending in the immediate hours after sunset. * Hazards include heavy rainfall, which could produce flash flooding, strong wind gusts to 50 mph, small hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors!