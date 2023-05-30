Drivers will see lane closures and travel delays on State Route 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) in Incline Village June 1-9 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves the road as part of continuing highway improvements.
Lane closures with up to 30-minute travel delays will be in place June 1-9 on Mt. Rose Highway from Country Club Drive to the SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village for repaving. The lane closures will take place 24-hours-a-day from Sundays at 8 p.m. through 7 p.m. Fridays. Crews are removing four inches of aging asphalt and repaving for a preserved, smoother roadway surface.
Residents near the highway can expect to hear some construction noise while crews mill and remove old asphalt. Noise-reducing equipment and tools will be used to minimize noise.
Commercial trucks with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) are prohibited from traveling westbound over Mt. Rose Highway between the Mt. Rose ski resort and Incline Village.
The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound.
Drivers should also expect single-lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays on other sections of Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to the State Route 28 roundabout and on State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to Sand Harbor State Park as NDOT continues a multi-year project to repave and improve the highways.
No lane closures will take place over holiday weekends.