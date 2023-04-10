Overnight lane and ramp closures will take place on Interstate 580 near the Reno spaghetti bowl overnight April 10-14 for finishing work on NDOT’s Spaghetti Bowl Xpress improvements.
- Lanes will intermittently be closed on both directions of I-580 from the spaghetti bowl to Villanova Drive 8p.m.-6a.m. nightly Monday evening, April 10 through the morning of April 14 as part of a moving work zone to make final roadway surface and signage improvements.
- A minimum of two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.
- Speeds will be reduced to 55mph in the work zone.
The following ramps will intermittently be closed 8p.m.-6a.m. nightly Monday evening, April 10 through the morning of April 14. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.
- Spaghetti bowl ramps to and from I-580
- I-580 Mill Street ramps
- I-580 Second Street ramps
- I-580 southbound off-ramp to Villanova Drive
- I-580 northbound on-ramp to Villanova Drive
- Please use marked detour routes.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes when possible. Drivers who must travel through the work zone should plan for minor travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and attentively through the work zone.
The road work is part of the final touches of NDOT’s substantially-completed Spaghetti Bowl Xpress improvements.
Drivers should anticipate additional intermittent lane reductions as warmer spring temperatures allow more permanent roadway striping in upcoming weeks.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)