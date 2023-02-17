Lane shifts and ramp closures will take place this weekend near the Spaghetti Bowl in Reno and Monday on US-395 near Gardnerville as the Nevada Department of Transportation makes roadside repairs.
Reduced lanes and speed limits and ramp closures will be in place on Interstate 580 and U.S. 395 near the Reno spaghetti bowl Saturday, Feb. 18 as roadway striping is refreshed.
Lanes will intermittently be reduced on small sections of both directions of I-580/U.S. 395 from Oddie Boulevard and Villanova Drive between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18 as part of a rolling work zone to repaint roadway striping.
- A minimum of two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.
- Speeds will be reduced to 55mph in the work zone.
The following ramps will intermittently be closed from 9 a.m.-5p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18:
- I-80 spaghetti bowl ramps to southbound I-580
- I-580 Mill Street ramps
- I-580 Second Street ramps
- Southbound U.S. 395 on-ramp from Oddie Boulevard
- Southbound I-580 off-ramp to Villanova Drive
- Westbound I-80 off-ramp to Wells Avenue
- No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time. Please use marked detour routes.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes when possible. Drivers who must travel this section of I-580 should plan for minor travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and attentively through the work zone.
The temporary roadway striping is being placed for safer travel. As warmer spring temperatures allow more permanent roadway striping in future months, drivers should anticipate additional intermittent lane reductions.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through March 3, northbound U.S. 395 near Rockbottom Road will be shifted to use the southbound passing lane weekdays between 7a.m.-5p.m. The primary southbound travel lane will remain open.
Motorists should anticipate minor travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and follow all traffic control, including traffic cones set up for work zone traffic flow.
Repairs will be made to roadside erosion created by heavy winter precipitation.
Additional roadside drainage repairs will take place on various sections of U.S. 395 and State Route 207 (Kingsbury Grade) over coming months.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)