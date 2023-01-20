The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a man who was involved in a larceny back in November.
On November 7, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to a report of a theft from a residence, resulting in approximately $8,000 loss of jewelry.
During an investigation by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives, it was determined that Johnny Earl was responsible for the theft while employed as an in-home caretaker for veterans and the elderly.
On January 19, 2023, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies arrested Johnny Earl for the following charges:
- Theft
- Grand Larceny
- Possession of Stolen Property
- Obtaining Money by False Pretenses
The WCSO is asking anyone who suspects they or a loved one has been a victim to contact Detective Claire Hoops at CHoops@washoecounty.gov.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)