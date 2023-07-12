The Humbold County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of blasting caps discovered alongside State Route 140 by Bureau of Land Management personell this morning.
A large number of the caps were located buried about 40 yards from the highway, according to a Facebook post from the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.
The number and age of the caps necessitated bringing in bomb squad personnel from Elko and Reno to assist with disposal and the caps were detonated where they were found.
Nevada State Police, the Reno Police Department, the Elko Police Department, the Elko County Sheriff's Office, the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Land Management Fire aided in resolving the incident.