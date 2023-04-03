Weather Alert

...Wrapping Up Another Round of Snow and Cold... A strong cold front is moving through the region this morning with strong winds, snow showers, and much colder temperatures. * Snow showers will continue into the early afternoon hours as the front moves through the region. Additional accumulations will be limited this morning, with the best chances south of Hwy 50 and west of US 395. Impacts will extend into the morning commute, so give yourself a little extra time this morning just in case slick spots form. Afternoon isolated showers will be possible today with hit and miss brief heavy snowfall. Accumulations will be spotty and melt quickly with the high spring sun angle. * Very cold temperatures return to the region today and tonight. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees below normal for early April with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Expect a very cold night tonight with lows in upper teens to low 20s. For reference, these temperatures would be around 5 degrees below normal for December. Another day of below average temperatures returns for Tuesday before a moderating trend appears midweek. High pressure returns to the region bringing rapidly warming temperatures late week through the weekend. The first warm spring temperatures of the year are expected by the weekend with high temperatures in the valleys likely returning to the 70s.