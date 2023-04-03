The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have announced they will be traveling to Carson City on April 4, 2023, for “Las Vegas Desert Dogs Day” at the Nevada Legislature. Head Coach Shawn Williams, along with Desert Dog players Erik Turner, Joel Watson, Landon Kells, and Jackson Suboch will be visiting with legislators and doing a brief lacrosse demo outside the Legislative Building.
Additionally, the team will be meeting with Governor Lombardo to present him with his very own Desert Dogs jersey.
Following their visit to the capital, the team will travel to Reno for a youth lacrosse clinic in partnership with High Sierra Lacrosse.
The clinic will start at 5:15 p.m. and take place at Swift Sportsdome, 1465 S. Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV 89531. Following the clinic, players will be available for a brief autograph session.
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs were launched on June 21, 2021, as the 15th team in the NLL beginning play in December 2022.
The team is co-owned by Wayne Gretzky, Dustin Johnson, Steve Nash, and Joe Tsai. The team will play at Michelob ULTRA Arena located inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
For more information on the Desert Dogs, visit lasvegasdesertdogs.com