The Pershing County Sheriff's Office tells us they've arrested a Las Vegas man for allegedly driving and crashing a semi-truck while under the influence.
On February 15, 2023, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Pershing County Deputies responded to the 111 mile marker area of Interstate 80, located in Pershing County to investigate the circumstances surrounding a semi-truck that had crashed into the median.
Pershing County Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the semi driver who was identified as Isaiah Eddens of Las Vegas.
During their contact, Deputies established probable cause that Eddens had been operating the semi while under the influence of alcohol.
Because of the above circumstances, Eddens was subsequently held in the custody of the Pershing County Jail until he was no longer under the influence of alcohol and or a danger to himself or others.
Pending the results of evidentiary testing, Eddens is facing a possible criminal charge of Nevada Revised Statute: 484C.110 Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Controlled Substances 1st Offense.
(Pershing County Sheriff's Office)