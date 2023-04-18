A Las Vegas resident with prior felony convictions was sentenced to 78 months in prison for unlawful possession of multiple firearms and ammunition.
Lorenzo Lindsey (28) pleaded guilty in September 2020 to felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and admissions made by Lindsey, on November 16, 2018, he possessed three 9mm firearms and 100 rounds of ammunition while he was in a gun store. From June 2018 to January 2019, he possessed a 9mm firearm and ammunition at his residence.
He had previously fired the 9mm at an indoor shooting range. Lindsey has at least three felony convictions, and he is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm and ammunition.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement.
This case was investigated by the ATF. Assistant United States Attorney Edward Veronda prosecuted the case.
