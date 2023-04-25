A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for committing a spree of bank robberies on the same day.
Jasmine Bernard Austion (35) pleaded guilty in January 2023 to three counts of bank robbery.
According to court documents, on October 26, 2021, Austion entered a bank in North Las Vegas and passed a note to the teller. The note read “$20,000 all money robbery got gun now.” Bank employees told Austion they were calling 911 and he fled the bank. He then ran across the street and entered a second bank. He pushed an elderly customer away from a teller window and demanded money from the teller.
The teller refused and Austion fled from the bank. A short time later, Austion entered a third bank and passed a note to a teller. The note read “I will harm people all money all drawers.”
After the teller refused to give Austion money, he banged a fire extinguisher against the barrier in an attempt to break into the teller area.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SWAT responded and arrested Austion.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.
The FBI, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the North Las Vegas Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Bianca Pucci prosecuted the case.
(United States Attorney District of Nevada)