A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for claiming $989,031 in fraudulent income tax refunds from the IRS for himself and shell companies for tax years 2007 through 2011.
In December 2022, a federal jury convicted Anthony Uvari of four counts of making and subscribing false tax returns. United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the four-day trial.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between December 2008 and May 2013, Uvari filed tax returns that falsely claimed businesses — including numerous gaming companies and a bank — had paid him or his companies gambling winnings or other income, but withheld more than $900,000 of income tax on his behalf and paid it to the IRS.
As a result, he requested from the IRS over $900,000 in fraudulent income tax refunds. The IRS paid out more than $300,000 in fraudulently requested refunds before detecting Uvari’s scheme and denying the remaining refund requests. After one such refund request was denied, Uvari provided the IRS with new false documents — including a fake log supposedly documenting his gambling — in a further effort to deceive the IRS into providing the fraudulently requested tax refund.
This case was investigated by IRS-CI. Assistant United States Attorneys Eric Schmale and Jessica Oliva prosecuted the case.
(United States Attorney District of Nevada)