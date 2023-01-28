A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 24 years and four months in prison followed by lifetime supervised release for Child Sexual Exploitation.
In June 2022, a jury convicted Barry Allen Gabelman (52) of coercion and enticement. Under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act, Gabelman is required to register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.
According to court documents, from October 31 to December 6, 2019, Gabelman exchanged sexually explicit messages and photos via social media and a messaging account with individuals whom he believed to be an 11-year-old girl and her stepfather. During their communications, Gabelman discussed having sex with the girl, requested nude images of the girl, and sent the girl photos of his genitals. On December 6, 2019, he traveled to a pre-arranged location in Las Vegas intending to have sex with the girl, but instead he was arrested by law enforcement.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bianca Pucci and Supriya Prasad prosecuted the case.
