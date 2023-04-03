A Las Vegas woman was sentenced to 65 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute methamphetamine.
Adeline Coronel (31) pleaded guilty in December 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
According to court documents, in September and October 2021, Coronel conspired with co-defendant Melinda Rodriguez and others to sell and possess with the intent to sell 2.1 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Coronel arranged and negotiated the sale of drugs, and on one occasion she drove from California to Las Vegas to sell about three pounds of methamphetamine. Additionally, she admitted to working with individuals in Mexico to smuggle the drugs into the United States.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Las Vegas District Office made the announcement.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance - methamphetamine and she was sentenced to 96 months in prison.
The DEA investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Allison Reese prosecuted the case.
(United States Attorney District of Nevada)