The Reno Fire Department's (RFD) second year of a program to assist homeowners in protecting their homes from wildfire will wrap up on September 4, 2022.
Dumpsters for vegetation disposal will be located at the following stations:
- August 13 and 14: Station 11 located at 7105 Mae Anne Ave.
- August 20 and 21: Station 3 located at 580 W. Moana Lane
The Reno Home Wildland Fuels Reduction Program assists homeowners bordering the wildland-urban interface communities of Reno to provide defensible space on their property.
Creating defensible space is a key element critical to reducing the threat and effects of a wildland fire.
The green waste dumpsters at the stations will be made available to the public until full.
If you are located in a Reno community that borders the wildland-urban interface you may qualify for a neighborhood dumpster to haul away dead vegetation and overgrowth.
If available you can reserve a dumpster at no cost, but you need to hurry because the program ends on September 5.
RFD requires a neighborhood responsible to monitor that only vegetative waste is placed in the dumpster and that the dumpster is secured closed once full.
The program is made possible through grants obtained from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Waste Management. The 30-yard dumpsters are delivered every Thursday and picked up every Monday.
The program dumpsters are only for disposal of "vegetative waste" or "yard debris/refuse" - plants that grow on the property. Construction materials and manmade materials are not allowed.
The purpose of this program is to give our community a tool to reduce the amount of fuel immediately surrounding your home.
To check for dumpster availability, you can call their main office at (775) 334-2300.