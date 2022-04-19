An investigation is underway after a late night fire in Reno.
The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Clemson Road, near Wooster High School.
Reno firefighters say two people had to be rescued and transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
Reno Firefighters working on a structure fire Monday night near Wooster High School. Two subjects had to be rescued and transported to the hospital. Cause is under investigation. Picture credit: Isaac Hoops & DW. pic.twitter.com/qbKrb6s8kW— Reno Firefighters (@RenoFirefighter) April 19, 2022