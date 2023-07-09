The Sierra Nevada Lavender and Honey Festival has returned for its fifth year today. The event runs until 6 p.m. at Idlewild Park and is free to the public.
The event features more than 100 vendors from around the area, including farms, artists, craftspeople, community partners, as well as lavender and honey themed food and drinks, the event's director said in a release.
Entertainment includes live theater courtesy of Brüka Theatre, music from local performers, and a kids zone.
This year, organizers added a Lavender Bonnets & Honey Hat contest with prizes awarded to adults and children.
