Assembly Bill 449 would allow Nevadans to receive credit in the event that they are overcharged for their property taxes.
Republican Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant, who works in real estate, says she made a request to the Washoe County assessor and was able to determine that more than 800 residents were overcharged for their property taxes.
Here’ s how Gallant says it happened: homeowners have to opt into a standard 3% property tax - or they will be overcharged 8% - which is the amount Gallant tells us landlords pay.
Gallant says that the issue is that homeowners have to do receive and fill out a parcel of mail sent by the city to opt into the standard 3%. If for some reason the parcel of mail gets lost, they will be overcharged.
“You're supposed to fill out this post card, then you're supposed to trust that the post office delivers it to the assessors, then you're supposed to trust that the assessors’ mailroom collates it to the right department, and that the data then gets entered in. Now, I'm not trying to knock any of these departments but here's the thing, we're human, and mistakes happen, so it's a very flawed process and what happens was that everybody that didn't return those cards or didn't get to the assessors popped up to that eight percent, Clark County needs an avenue to reimburse people when it's overcharged,” explained (R-Henderson) Assemblywoman Danielle Gallant.
Gallant says right now there is no guarantee that homeowners will be reimbursed after they've been overcharged.
AB449 would codify into statute that there has to be a refund once a homeowner is overcharged.
The refund to the homeowner would only go back one year.
AB449 will be heard during the Assembly Revenue committee meeting Wednesday afternoon at 5 pm.