Lawmakers in Carson City heard a bill Tuesday that would increase criminal penalties for those found guilty of reckless driving.
Under Senate Bill 322, if a person convicted of reckless driving is going under 50 miles per hour over the speed limit, they would face anywhere from one to 10 years in prison.
That prison time increases to eight to twenty years, if they were going above 50 miles per hour over the speed limit.
SB 322 would also prohibit the court from granting probation to or suspending the sentence of a convicted person.
The full bill can be found below: