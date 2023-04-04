State lawmakers are discussing the possibility of creating a lottery in Nevada.
The Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections is hearing Assembly Joint Resolution 5 (AJR-5) Tuesday afternoon.
The proposed bill is looking to amend the Nevada constitution to allow the operation and regulation of modern lotteries.
This includes being able to sell lottery tickets.
As ratified in 1864, the Nevada Constitution prohibited the State from authorizing a lottery and also prohibited lottery tickets from being sold.
If passed in the current legislative session, it would also need to be passed by the next legislature, and then approved and ratified by voters.
You can read the full bill here: AJR5 Text (state.nv.us)