Legends Bay Casino says it has received final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission paving the way for Olympia Gaming to begin operations in anticipation of opening later this summer.
Also, recruitment efforts are now underway to fill nearly 300 open positions online and through weekly hiring fairs are set to begin starting in July.
Positions include food and beverage, casino, Circa Sportsbook, engineering, security, surveillance, information technology and more.
Interested candidates can apply online and can learn more about the hiring fair details by visiting www.legendsbaycasino.com. Hiring events will be in person at the Hampton Inn & Suites adjacent to Legends Bay Casino.
Job fairs will be held each week starting July 13 and running through August 3 and on-the-spot offers may be made including a possible $500 signing bonus. Legends Bay Casino will also offer guaranteed pay equal to 40 hours for each week of two-week training.
* Wednesday, July 13 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Engineering, Warehouse, Security, Surveillance, IT
* Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Food and Beverage
* Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Table Games, Slots, Keno, Circa Sportsbook, Revenue Audit
* Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Food and Beverage