Legends Bay Casino in Sparks is scheduled to open August 30.
Located at The Outlets at Legends, the 80,000 square-foot casino will welcome the public for the first time at 8:00 p.m. Legends Bay Casino will also host a free firework show on Friday, September 2 featuring a sky-high extravaganza.
Legends Bay Casino recently received final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission paving the way for Olympia Gaming to begin operations.
Job fairs will be held each week running through August 3 and on-the-spot offers may be made including a possible $500 signing bonus. Legends Bay Casino will also offer guaranteed pay equal to 40 hours for each week of two-week training.
Food and Beverage
* Wednesday, July 27 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Table Games, Slots, Keno, Circa Sportsbook, Revenue Audit
* Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.