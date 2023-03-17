U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen voted to pass the bipartisan Fire Grants and Safety Act through the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
The legislation would reauthorize key federal programs that provide funding to local fire departments and help them hire more firefighters.
That includes the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program, which help provide funding for fire departments across the United States.
Under the bill, the annual authorization for the U.S. Fire Administration would increase by about $20 million, but the authorized annual funding level for SAFER and AFG would stay at $750 million.