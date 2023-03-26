Monday is the new deadline for legislators to introduce bills, so that will complete the list of bills for the exception of emergency matters which leadership can bring forward.
So, let's preview a few bills coming up this week.
1. Composting human remains
On Monday, AB289 will be heard in the Assembly Committee on Health and Human Services. It would allow people to compost their remains in lieu of cremation or burial.
2. Wineries get to sell more
On Wednesday, SB259 allows Nevada wineries to increase their sales from 1,000 cases to 2,000 cases annually...and allows wineries to sell the wine at one location outside of its premises.
The cherry on top - this bill will allow wineries to produce 150 barrels of cider.
3. Workers comp
Also on Wednesday, SB274 is a bill by democratic state senator Skip Daly regarding workers compensation claims. It would allow workers to bring claims in civil court against insurers or third parties in cases of alleged violations of the Nevada Industrial Insurance Act or the Nevada Occupational Diseases Act.
4. Environmental justice
On Tuesday, AB312 is Assemblywoman Sarah Peters bill to create the Commission on Environmental Justice, establishing various requirements for agencies to determine the environmental impact to historically underserved communities.
5.What to do with yucca mountain?
Also on Tuesday, SJR4 – a senate joint resolution - is urging the Federal government to prohibit spent nuclear fuel and radio-active waste storage at Yucca Mountain. Instead, Yucca Mountain would be devoted to development of renewable energy, storage of renewable energy, or a petroleum reserve. According to CBS News in 2019, more than $19 billion dollars has been put into the project, and that is a conservative estimate.
That’s your legislative look ahead.