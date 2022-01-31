Washoe County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies arrested two people on charges of child abuse and neglect. Lindsay Arnold, Christa Garcia and family members were found in deplorable living conditions and with nearly three dozen dogs.
Deputies responded to a residence on the 8800 block of Reservoir Street in Lemmon Valley for a welfare check shortly after 7:00 a.m. on January 31.
When deputies arrived, they discovered two children, aged seven and nine, living in a small bedroom with 18 dogs.
The children were noticed to have old and new dog bites and/or scratches on their bodies. Deputies discovered that the children slept on a deflated air mattress covered in dog feces.
The children have been placed in emergency care with family.
The children’s mother and her friend lived in another bedroom with 15 dogs. The entire basement floor was covered with clothing, trash, and animal feces.
Deputies arrested the children’s mother, Lindsay Arnold. She faces two felony counts of Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment.
Christa Garcia, was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment.
Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) responded to the scene and rescued 34 dogs of various breeds and sizes from Chihuahuas to large Pit Bull Terriers.
WCRAS is handling the open, ongoing animal hoarding case.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)