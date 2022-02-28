Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies have arrested a Lemmon Valley man on three felony counts stemming from an incident that occurred on February 27.
Deputies were originally called around 8:00 p.m. Sunday to perform a welfare check at a residence in the 8900 block of Limnol Street in Lemmon Valley.
The caller believed her two family members, a woman and her 13-year-old daughter, were being prevented from leaving the home.
As deputies were arriving in the area, they made contact with both the mother and daughter at a location away from the residence.
In the course of conversation, the mother told deputies Richard Pacheco, 37 was firing his weapon within the home. During this time, deputies heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of the residence in question. Washoe County Dispatch also received multiple calls from neighbors reporting the sound of gunshots.
Additional deputies, with the assistance of Reno Police Officers and Nevada State Police – Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers began immediate response to Limnol Street. As they were arriving, Reno Police Officers located and detained a man fleeing the area on foot who matched Pacheco’s description. A second man, considered a witness, was inside the home and voluntarily exited to speak with deputies.
During a safety sweep of the residence – deputies found a semi-automatic handgun as well as multiple bullet holes in the 13-year-old’s bedroom. Two of those bullet holes went through the exterior wall of the house.
Since Pacheco has a prior domestic battery conviction – he is charged with one felony count of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, one felony count of Discharging a Firearm from Within a Structure, and one felony count of Child Abuse.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)