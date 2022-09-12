On Tuesday, September 13, LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will continue its series of Adult Dental Days for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage.
These free events feature on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications, select emergency services and more.
While appointments for tomorrow’s event are encouraged, a limited number of walk-in slots are available.
In addition to the free dental services, attendees will be able to learn more about available healthcare options from LIBERTY and Community Health Alliance.
Future Adult Dental Day events will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 23 and Dec. 6, 2022.
Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made by emailing nvprevents@libertydentalplan.com.