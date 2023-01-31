LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, will resume its series of Adult Dental Days for all adult members of the community, regardless of insurance coverage.
These free events feature on-site dental screenings, preventative treatments, select emergency services and more.
The event will take place on Tuesday, February 7, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Health Alliance (2244 Oddie Blvd.) in Sparks.
No appointment is necessary, but capacity is limited, and individuals will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees should bring an ID and applicable insurance cards.
In addition to the free dental services, attendees will be able to learn more about available healthcare options from LIBERTY and Community Health Alliance.
The next Adult Dental Days event will take place Tuesday, May 2, 2023.