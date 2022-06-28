A lightning-sparked wildfire burning south of Wendover in eastern Nevada is expected to be fully contained by July 15th.
The Forest Service says the 1,000-acre Goshute Fire started last Sunday west of U.S. Highway 93 Alternate.
It's burning in steep, rugged and inaccessible terrain.
The #GoshuteFire has covered an estimated 1000-to-1200 acres in Eastern Elko Co. #Nevada. Containment is 10% as of Monday afternoon 📹Dustin Osborn, #NDF. pic.twitter.com/gXkQPcdEoa— Nevada Division of Forestry (@NevadaForestry) June 28, 2022