About 20 fires were sparked by lightning in eastern Nevada on Tuesday night.
Multiple agencies including the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Elko County Fire and other fire departments responded to the fires, and conducted several smoke checks around the area.
Officials say the largest fire sparked was 25 acres - and crews are still working on controlling a few of them.
The above video is from the Forest Service at the Rabbit Fire near Lamoille Canyon.
They tell us they have a handle on most of the fires.