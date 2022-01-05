This Week Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada and St. Vincent’s Dining Room welcomes the Little Caesars Love Kitchen where they will prepare and serve a hot meal to more than 1,000 people who rely on the dining room for food.
Each week Little Caesars local franchisees donate pizzas to the St. Vincent’s Food Pantry to accompany the food boxes clients pick-up throughout the week.
The Little Caesars Love Kitchen is a self-contained semi-truck that spans approximately 70 feet.
Since 1983, the Love Kitchen has been traveling the country providing free, hot pizza to the hungry and homeless, as well as disaster survivors.
The lunch service will be at St. Vincent’s Dining Room, 325 Valley Road, Reno from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 6.
Anyone in need of a hot meal can visit the Dining Room from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm, seven days a week.