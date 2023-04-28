Local agencies are working together to talk to residents and address the water quality at Swan Lake.
There was a public presentation Friday morning at the Lemmon Valley Water Reclamation Facility - to talk about a water sample taken from Swan Lake - which detected an elevated level of PFAS, a large group of manufactured chemicals - also known as forever chemicals found in water, soil, and animals.
Last summer - agencies put together a PFAS action plan that gives Nevada Division of Environmental Protection a framework to evaluate PFAS data.
But some residents at the press conference talked about how they feel waiting for action after multiple times testing the lake.
"They left residents stranded out here in 2017 with Swan Lake effluent all over their yards. And wouldn't that have carried the PFAS too? And shouldn't they be testing the residents that got flooded in 2017?" says Tammy Holt-Still.
Agencies note that trace amounts of PFAS have been found in treated effluent across the nation - including Reno Stead Water Reclamation Facility -- and are anticipated through testing to be found in trace amounts at the Lemmon Valley Water Reclamation Facility.
However, the higher level in Swan Lake indicate that the PFAS came from another source.