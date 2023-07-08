As part of Artown, Pam Sutton, a local artist has opened up her beautiful home and garden to raise money for northern Nevada families that have received and ALS diagnosis.
The fundraiser, which is being held at 820 California Ave. showcases 25 artists of all different disciplines to raise money for a good cause.
20% of all proceeds from each piece of art sold goes to the ALS Association Nevada Chapter to support programs and services.
The fundraiser runs this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.