A former Nevada football player has just released the second installment in "The Adventures of Luxton the World Changer" series. It's a series about leadership, featuring Stefphon Jefferson's son Luxton. This latest edition is subtitled "The Gift of Being a Doctor," and features Luxton's real-life pediatrician, Dr. Megan Dory.
"I cried when I first read it, I'm not going to lie, it really hit home," Dory said. "And it forced me to reflect on my journey, and it meant a lot to me."
Jefferson hadn't really thought about becoming an author until Luxton was born three years ago. Now, he's a constant inspiration for these tales.
"My mom, which is nana, she sent a costume of a doctor to Luxton and he put it on and I was like oh my gosh, that's what the next book is going to be about," Jefferson said. "So every time Luxton puts on a costume of a career, he goes into the life of that career."
The books all have a message for kids and their parents.
"Even though it's a children's book, it's tailored to parents because they are the ones reading it to their children," Jefferson said. "And the message is that they can do anything and whatever they want to do, just have oversight over it, make sure you manage well, and you'll be great at it."
it's a real-world study in making dreams come true.
"Luxton is a very special patient, his whole family," Dory said. "When I imagined myself as a doctor and taking care of families, this is who I wanted to take care of, this kind of family. I love kids and I think to myself every day I've got the greatest job in the world, I really do."
"The Adventures of Luxton the World Changer" series is available online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.