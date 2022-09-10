The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help in locating wanted subject David Paley.
The warrant is for failing to appear after posting bond on original charge of Grand Theft Auto.
David Paley is a 47-year-old, white male adult, 5 foot 11 inches and around 200 pounds.
Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $250 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Paley
If anyone has information about his whereabouts please contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or www.secretwitness.com, or call your local police non-emergency number.